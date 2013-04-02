BOSTON, April 2 John Paulson scored a legal
victory when a U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that
charged the hedge fund manager had failed to properly research
an investment in Sino-Forest Corp that cost his fund millions in
losses.
An amended order was entered on March 31, 2013, granting
Paulson's motion to dismiss the case, court papers show.
Hugh Culverhouse, whose family had once owned the Tampa Bay
Buccaneers football team, sued Paulson a year ago over the
Sino-Forest investment, one of the hedge fund's most prominent
losses.
The judge ruled that Culverhouse did not have the standing
to sue and claim a fiduciary relationship with Paulson.