BOSTON Nov 10 Hedge fund manager John Paulson's
once-vaunted Advantage fund took a double-digit tumble last
month and is down 24 percent year to date after a pharmaceutical
industry merger fell apart and U.S. mortgage companies fell on a
judge's ruling.
The Advantage fund, which bets on corporate events such as
spinoffs and takeovers, fell 13.6 percent in October, according
to an investor. A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.
Paulson, whose Paulson & Co invests $20 billion for
investors, has been one of the hedge fund industry's most
closely followed managers ever since he earned billions by
betting against the overheated U.S. housing market in 2007.
October proved to be a tough month for Paulson and other
managers when a proposed merger between Shire Plc, which
sells attention deficit hyperactivity drug Adderall XR, and
AbbVie was scuttled, sending Shire's shares diving some 20
percent.
Similarly, he lost when a U.S. judge threw out a lawsuit
filed by shareholders of mortgage companies Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac to prevent the U.S. government from seizing most of
the companies' profits.
The Advantage Funds, including the Advantage Plus fund, had
a rocky 2011 and 2012 but roared back last year with double
digit gains that handily beat the average hedge fund's gain.
The Advantage funds now make up only about 15 percent of the
firm's capital after many outside investors left. Roughly half
of the firm's money is invested in its merger arbitrage funds,
including Paulson Partners, which fell 4.8 percent last month
and is flat on the year.
The average hedge fund was flat last month when the market
rebounded after a sharp selloff and is now up 3 percent for the
year, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. Funds that
sell stocks short and had been slated to perform well, ended up
losing 1.57 percent last month, while funds that make big bets
on currencies gained 1.66 percent as the U.S. dollar rose.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Peter Galloway)