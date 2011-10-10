* Discussions ongoing about whether to redeem
* Speculation that new funds won't flow this year
* Clients eager to know how much money Paulson lost
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Matthew Goldstein
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Oct 10 Hedge fund manager John
Paulson, long lionized for his successful bets on the collapse
of the subprime mortgage market and the surge in gold prices,
is now facing the toughest challenge of his career.
With one of Paulson's largest funds down nearly 50 percent
for the year and several others also posting big losses, the
big question is whether the manager's large and wealthy fan
base will scurry for the exits and seek to redeem billions of
dollars by year's end.
"There will be a lot of internal discussion at big and
small investors alike about the allocation to John Paulson and
whether to redeem it or to keep it," said Professor Jim Liew,
who teaches hedge fund strategies at New York University's
Stern School of Business.
A spokesman for Paulson, who is scheduled to have a
conference call on Tuesday with investors to discuss Paulson &
Co's dismal third-quarter results, declined to comment.
Most investors have until Oct. 31 to submit a redemption
notice for the manager's largest funds -- the Paulson Advantage
and Paulson Advantage Plus. So it is still too early to know
just how much money investors will seek to pull.
This year alone, Paulson's assets have fallen from a peak
of $38 billion to a little under $30 billion because of
investment losses and earlier redemptions.
So far, Paulson has sent signals to his investors that
redemptions have been coming in at slower pace than a year ago,
when the main Advantage fund was up 11 percent while the
Advantage Plus fund gained 17 percent.
Some Paulson investors, who declined to be identified, also
pointed out that even in years when Paulson was one of the $2
trillion industry's top performers, he has been asked to give
money back.
In 2008, a year when Paulson's Advantage Plus fund rose 37
percent, the manager returned more than $10 billion to
investors, people familiar with his firm said. That was the
year, of course, that Paulson cashed in on his big bet that the
subprime mortgage market would collapse.
Ironically, Paulson's troubles now look a bit like the
misfortune that has hit Philip Falcone and his Harbinger
Capital Management, another hedge fund that rose to fame on the
subprime trade and has now fallen on hard times. Harbinger
Capital, which once managed over $26 billion, is now down to
about $4.5 billion assets under management.
NO MORE MONEY
But what will be different this year is that Paulson will
likely not be able to count on a big rush of new money coming
into his firm through banks' wealth management platforms, which
have been active sellers of the Advantage funds in the past.
"There is no new money coming in this year," said one
person who follows the hedge fund industry closely but is not
permitted to speak publicly about individual funds. Several
industry investors noted that Wall Street firms tend to be
unforgiving if they were seduced by a manager's enormous
returns but got in just after the big so-called Alpha moment.
"The firm gathered so many assets following a classic
pattern: investors pile into a manager after they've had a
stellar year. But past returns are not necessarily related to
future ones, as we've seen with Paulson and many others, and
more assets actually make putting above-market returns on the
table more difficult," said Adam Zoia, chief executive of
Glocap, which tracks the hedge fund industry.
When Paulson holds his call with investors on Tuesday to
explain what happened in the third quarter, clients will be
ready with a battery of questions ranging from how much money
Paulson personally lost during the last turbulent weeks to what
his outlook is for the economy.
"It would seem that the biggest issue Paulson has is that
he has no repeatable global macro investment process, as the
issues we are facing now are eerily similar to 2008, but he
interpreted them in two different ways," said Daryl Jones,
Director of Research at Hedgeye Risk Management, which sells
investment research to hedge and mutual funds.
TOUGH CALL AHEAD
NYU's Liew added, "He's going to be beaten up like crazy on
the call."
No matter what, many on Wall Street are expecting Paulson's
assets under management to shrink dramatically over the next
months. Already, some on Wall Street are beginning to point
fingers at Paulson, blaming selling by his funds for
bigger-than-normal stock drops in companies like Bank of
America (BAC.N), Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX and AngloGold Ashanti
Ltd (ANGJ.J).
Still, some Wall Street brokers with clients invested in
Paulson are saying now is not the time to bail on him -- the
losses are so steep, and the odds are, he has nowhere to go but
up.
(Additional reporting by Katya Wachtel; Editing by Gary Hill)