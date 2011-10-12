* New Mexico to stick with Paulson
* Paulson Advantage funds seen having 30 pct cash
* New Mexico expected to terminate other hedge fund
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Oct 12 New Mexico's state pension fund
is sticking with embattled hedge fund manager John Paulson for
now even as his main portfolios suffer their worst-ever
losses.
"We don't have any plans for action," Joelle Mevi, chief
investment officer at the Public Employees Retirement
Association of New Mexico, said on Wednesday.
New Mexico is among a large number of high profile
investors that have entrusted millions to Paulson & Co and now
face the tough task of deciding whether to stay put or ask for
money back as a critical deadline looms at the end of October.
"Prior to these last months, we've had good performance
with Paulson," said Mevi, who has invested with Paulson since
2010.
On Tuesday, John Paulson, who shot to fame on a bet against
subprime bets, told investors on a call that he had been wrong
on the timing of a recovery and had overconfidently bet that
too many stock prices would rise, according to several people
who listened in.
His main Advantage Plus fund has tumbled 47 percent this
year while his Advantage fund cousin is off 32 percent,
investors have said.
Paulson said that he might be forced to return as much as
one-quarter of the firm's roughly $30 billion, the investors
who listened to the call said.
At the moment the Advantage Funds, Paulson's biggest, which
have been hard-hit by their exposure to financial stocks, are
believed to have about 30 percent in cash, several investors
said. Paulson could use this money to meet redemptions and
return money after the end of the year.
A spokesman for Paulson said he had no comment.
New Mexico, like many other large pension funds, has been
advised by consulting firm Cliffwater LLC. It is unclear how
Cliffwater will advise its other clients that are invested with
Paulson, but Stephen Nesbitt, Cliffwater's chief executive,
said on Tuesday that he planned to dial in to the Paulson
call.
At the same time that New Mexico is sticking with Paulson,
its investment committee will advise its board to terminate
Diamondback Capital Management, a firm which had been embroiled
in the U.S. government's insider trading case.
The board will vote at the end of the month and likely ask
for $40 million back from the Stamford, Connecticut-based fund,
which has been under pressure since FBI agents raided it nearly
one year ago.
Pension fund boards traditionally agree with their
investment committee's recommendations.
New Mexico was among a number of high profile clients that
stuck with Diamondback as others pulled out over $1 billion in
assets. But recently the fund, and Cliffwater, had a change of
heart as performance sagged and concerns about the insider
trading probe lingered.
Diamondback has not been charged with any wrong doing and
it recently settled an insider trading case by paying back
roughly $1 million.
A spokesman for Diamondback had no immediate comment.
