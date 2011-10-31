* Notice to exit some Paulson funds this year is today

* Redemptions may be lower than expected

* Investors say they have few other choices

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel

BOSTON, Oct 31 Monday is D-day for John Paulson as many of his investors have until the close of business to say if they will stay or go.

But whether this year's Halloween redemption deadline will be a scare or a true haunting for one of the world's biggest hedge funds may not not be known for a few days.

Early indications suggest that Paulson's Advantage funds -- his biggest portfolios -- will not face the barrage of redemptions that investors and industry analysts had braced for since the Advantage Plus fund tumbled 19 percent last month.

Paulson blamed his heavy bets on financial stocks for the fund's 47 percent loss through September. That sparked talk that the firm -- one of the world's five biggest hedge funds -- was about to become a lot smaller.

But even as Paulson lost more money in the first three weeks of October, a number of pension funds and wealthy private investors appeared ready to stick with him -- if only for now.

"We are not redeeming from John Paulson at this time," said Joelle Mevi, chief investment officer at New Mexico's state pension fund even as her trustees fired another hedge fund -- Diamondback Capital -- in time for the October 31 deadline.

GOING, GOING, GONE -- OR NOT

October 31 is the last time people can ask for their money back from the Advantage Funds this year. And in the run-up to the deadline, people who are invested with him and others who are familiar with his funds said redemptions appear to be running between 5 percent and 15 percent of the firm's assets.

Paulson's spokesman, Armel Leslie, said assets stand at $30 billion right now. He declined to comment on redemptions.

If the numbers are accurate -- and a final tally might not be known for days -- they could be considered a big win for one of the industry's most lionized and closely watched managers.

"In the hedge fund industry, volatility can make money stickier," said Leon Mirochnik, an analyst at Trim Tabs Research, which tracks industry flows and performance. "When there is more volatility, there is more money to be made. And in times of increased volatility, hedge fund managers should have the ability to do that," he added.

Paulson, whose triple digit returns on a 2007 bet against the housing market earned him a loyal following, prepared investors for much worse. On a client conference call three weeks ago, the manager said the firm could suffer outflows of 20 percent to 25 percent if every client who is eligible to pull money out by year's end decided to do so.

SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO

Many Paulson investors said they were struggling with whether to stay or go. Some decided the timing may not be ideal to exit because they hope that Paulson, whose lucrative bet on gold became his follow-up hit to the subprime bet, will bounce back -- maybe next year.

With the market rallying in October, some other hedge fund managers, including William Ackman and Lee Ainslie, have already narrowed their losses for the year. In the first half of October Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management was up 6.6 percent, helping cut his loss for the year to 10.24 percent.

Other investors said there is no better place to go.

"You can't stay in cash," Dick Del Bello, a senior partner at The Conifer Group, a securities services provider to the hedge fund industry, said speaking in general terms.

And while Paulson may be whistling past the graveyard right now, several investors have said privately that they are paying very close attention and will not stick around long if this year's losses spill far into next year. (Editing by Matthew Goldstein and Steve Orlofsky)