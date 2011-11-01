Nov 1 Hedge fund manager John Paulson told
investors on Tuesday that he has received gross redemption
requests totaling less than 8 percent of the firm's assets
under management, two people familiar with the matter said.
Investors had until Oct. 31 to say if they wanted to pull
money away from the billionaire investor whose heavy bets on
financial stocks have saddled investors in his biggest
portfolios with heavy losses this year.
In a letter to investors, Paulson, one of the industry's
most closely watched managers, said that these numbers were
less than ones typically seen during the year-end redemption
cycle, according to two people who read the letter but could
not discuss it publicly.
A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)