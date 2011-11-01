Nov 1 Hedge fund manager John Paulson told investors on Tuesday that he has received gross redemption requests totaling less than 8 percent of the firm's assets under management, two people familiar with the matter said.

Investors had until Oct. 31 to say if they wanted to pull money away from the billionaire investor whose heavy bets on financial stocks have saddled investors in his biggest portfolios with heavy losses this year.

In a letter to investors, Paulson, one of the industry's most closely watched managers, said that these numbers were less than ones typically seen during the year-end redemption cycle, according to two people who read the letter but could not discuss it publicly.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)