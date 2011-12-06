* Main fund loses more than 3 pct in November
* Advantage Plus fund continues to be worst performer
* Gold fund is one brighter spot
By Katya Wachtel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
(Adds gold fund detail; updates spokesman response)
Dec 5 As November performance numbers
roll in it is clear John Paulson will go down as the hedge fund
industry's biggest and best-known loser in 2011.
Despite notching some gains in October as the market
rallied, his fund Paulson & Co was down again in several funds
last month.
John Paulson's main Advantage Fund LP sank more than 3
percent in November, according to a person familiar with the
numbers. Yearly losses for the fund are hovering at about 32
percent, making the one-time industry leader one of its current
worst performers.
The riskier version of that fund, the Paulson Advantage Plus
portfolio, fell even more, dropping almost 4 percent in
November. This leaves the portfolio off roughly 47 percent for
the year to date.
With November being another poor month for Paulson, the
firm is highly likely to end the year with heavy losses after
the manager bet wrong on an economic recovery and stocked his
portfolios with financial stocks.
He has since apologized and set out to reduce the risk,
investors said.
After the S&P 500 stock index surged in October, providing
some relief for hobbling hedge funds, the $2 trillion industry
slid again last month as the unresolved debt crisis in Europe
continued to whipsaw markets. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch
hedge fund index lost 1.02 percent through Nov. 23, while the
broader stock market declined by 7.3 percent over the same
period. A late rally, however, meant the index was down only
0.5 percent at the end of the month.
Paulson's merger arbitrage fund was one of the
better-performing portfolios last month. Still, it was
essentially flat and year-to-date losses in that fund are over
9 percent. The Paulson Recovery fund also failed to make up
ground and dropped almost 4 percent in November.
However, the Paulson Gold fund did rise in November by 1.3
percent. The portfolio is up 11 percent year-to-date.
It has been an ugly year for Paulson, who before 2011 was
best known for prescient bets on the subprime mortgage crisis
and gold, which earned him billions. But this year he bet big
on a U.S. economic recovery that has failed to materialize.
Despite a horrible year, the firm received gross redemption
requests of less than 8 percent of the firm's total assets at
the end of October.
A spokesman for Paulson & Co, Armel Leslie, declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New
York; editing by Matthew Goldstein and Matthew Lewis)