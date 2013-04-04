BOSTON, April 4 The bulk of John Paulson's funds
delivered positive returns in the first quarter, according to an
investor letter sent to clients on Thursday.
Paulson's Advantage Fund gained 6 percent in March and is
up 3.4 percent for the first quarter. The Advantage Plus fund
climbed 4.6 percent in March and is up 8.3 percent.
Gains in financial stocks helped turn performance around in
Paulson's Advantage funds which lost money in the past two
years, said a source familiar with Paulson's portfolio but who
is not authorized to speak to the media. The Advantage Plus fund
lost more than half of its value in 2011.
Paulson's gold fund, the smallest of his portfolios,
however, lost money again - dipping 3 percent in March to end
the first quarter down 28 percent.