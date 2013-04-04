By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, April 4 After two years of losses, hedge
fund manager John Paulson's best-known funds got off to a better
start in 2013.
The billionaire investor told clients on Thursday that the
bulk of his portfolios, including the Advantage funds which had
lost money in 2012 and 2011, were in the black.
His gold fund, however, notched double digit losses during
the first three months of 2013.
"We are pleased about the strong start to 2013 and believe
performance in the Recovery, Merger, Credit and Advantage funds
demonstrate our event-driven portfolios are well positioned for
continuing positive performance in 2013," the firm wrote to its
investors, according to someone who had seen the letter but is
not authorized to speak to the media.
Paulson's Advantage Fund gained 6 percent in March and is
up 3.4 percent for the first quarter. The Advantage Plus fund
climbed 4.6 percent in March and is up 8.3 percent.
Gains in financial stocks and consumer helped performance
improve in those funds this year.
The Recovery Fund climbed 8.4 percent in March and is up 14
percent for the quarter while the Credit fund climbed 10.5
percent this year after a 5.7 percent gain in March, thanks
largely to preferred and convertible debt portfolios.
The positive returns offer some long awaited good news to
investors who have seen the Advantage funds, once Paulson's
biggest and best known portfolios, suffer losses last year and
in 2011 when the Advantage Plus fund lost roughly 50 percent of
its value.
Even though Paulson vowed in early 2012 to turn things
around, ongoing losses last year prompted some prominent
investors including Citigroup to pull money out. In December
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney recommended that its financial
advisers pull client money out of the Advantage and Advantage
Plus funds.
Paulson earned a reputation as a savvy trader when his bet
against the overheated housing market earned his firm and
himself billions of dollars in 2007. In 2009 his bet on gold
extended his winning streak.
But in 2011 he made an aggressive bet on an economic
recovery which did not materialize as quickly as he thought and
cost clients money. Also he made a losing bet on Chinese
forestry company Sino Forest.
Assets shrunk to roughly $18 billion from $38 billion in
early 2011.
A U.S. judge threw out a law suit last week where a former
Paulson investor charged that the fund manager failed to
properly research the Sino Forest investment.
Clearly Paulson has made adjustments in the portfolio and
the current gains in the stock market have helped him too.
But his bet on gold remains a sore spot.
Paulson's gold fund, the smallest of his portfolios, lost
money again - dipping 3 percent in March to end the first
quarter down 28 percent. Losses in AngloGold Ashanti, a big
holding for Paulson, hurt the fund.