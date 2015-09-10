(Adds details on performance, background on Paulson)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 10 Billionaire investor John
Paulson, whose bets have long been closely followed on Wall
Street, told investors on Thursday that the value of his biggest
hedge fund portfolios fell last month as global markets sold
off.
The firm's flagship Paulson Partners portfolio dropped 4.2
percent, trimming its year-to-date gain to 6.52 percent. The
Paulson Advantage Fund, once a favorite with wealthy individual
investors, meanwhile, lost 4.9 percent and is now down 3.6
percent for the year. The Special Situations Fund posted the
firm's biggest losses with a drop of 8.35 percent in August and
a 11.6 percent decline so far in 2015.
Paulson's August losses are in line with the broader
market's decline and hits taken by other big hedge funds. But
investors said the losses are especially painful for the $20
billion firm because they largely wipe away a strong start to
the year and the chance of rebounding from a tough 2014.
The fund manager did not give an explanation for the losses,
but big bets on healthcare stocks, including Shire and
Valeant, weighed on returns when these names and others
were battered in August.
Fears about slower growth in China, uncertainty over an
expected U.S. interest rate increase and falling oil prices all
contributed to August's rout, which hurt many big-name fund
managers, including Nelson Peltz, Larry Robbins, David Einhorn,
and William Ackman.
Paulson, who is among the hedge fund industry's best-paid
investors, is known for patiently sticking with his bets, such
as the one he placed against an overheated housing market in
2007 and those made on gold a few years later.
More recently Paulson has bet that Puerto Rico, mired in a
debt crisis, will recover and attract fresh visitors to its
beaches and hotels. He plans to refurbish the bankrupt San Juan
Beach Hotel in Condado and holds other tourism properties on the
island.
Paulson offers a large number of portfolios and is planning
to roll out more later this year, but two big banks, Bank of
America and UBS, in July closed down some
options for wealthy clients to access his Advantage fund because
of concerns about performance.
Still there are plenty of institutional investors sticking
with Paulson. "August doesn't look so good, but he's still our
biggest winner for the year," one institutional investor said.
Paulson's credit fund dropped 2.3 percent last month and is
off 2.6 percent year to date.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Steve Orlofsky)