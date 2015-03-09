LONDON, March 9 Hedge funds recorded their best monthly performance for a year in February, driven by rising equity markets and led by a 5.37 percent gain for activist funds, data from industry tracker eVestment showed.

Taken as a whole, the industry returned 1.93 percent in February, as the Standard & Poor's 500 index posted its best month in more than three years. All major strategies returned postive returns, eVestment said.

Global macro funds, which bet on macroeconomic trends such as interest rate moves, rose an average 0.76 percent, while credit strategies climbed 1.32 percent to end a five-month losing streak.

"Emerging markets hedge funds posted mixed results as these markets continued to experience wildly different economic, geo-political and societal environments," eVestment said in a statement.

Russia-focused hedge funds bounced back, with a 21.69 percent gain over the month. Brazil-focused funds fell 1.59 percent to take their year-to-date losses to an average of 6.27 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Greg Mahlich)