BOSTON Feb 7 Hedge funds started the new
year with gains thanks to rallying stock markets that gave them
their best monthly performances in more than a year, new data
released on Tuesday show.
Hedge Fund Research, a Chicago-based firm that tracks flows
and performance in the $2 trillion industry, reported its that
HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index rose 2.63 percent in January.
The report is welcome news in an industry still embarrassed
by last year's 5.16 percent loss when the broader Standard &
Poor's 500 index closed flat and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average rose 5.5 percent.
Many managers, especially some whose losses far exceeded the
industry average, blamed erratic stock market fluctuations
prompted by fears about Europe's worsening debt crisis and
sluggish growth in the United States for the poor performance.
This year, hopes for a solution to Europe's problems and
more encouraging economic data such as better jobs numbers in
the United States have boosted stocks, which in turn has
supported hedge fund returns. Still, the S&P 500 performed even
better, gaining 4.4 percent in the first four weeks of the year.
Hedge fund managers specializing in selecting stocks were
among the biggest winners, with those picking energy and basic
materials companies gaining 4.04 percent. But funds that invest
in high yield debt also fared well, rising 3.67 percent.
Indeed, hedge fund managers are generally feeling more
optimistic about stocks, according to data from two other
research firms. BarclayHedge and TrimTabs said on Tuesday that
45.4 percent of managers polled during the first week of January
were bullish on the S&P 500, up from 42 percent in December.
They also reported that investors in hedge funds, which
generally prefer to keep performance numbers and asset flows
secret, pulled $5.2 billion out of the industry's estimated
9,553 funds in December, punishing managers for months of
losses.
"From May 2011 onward, hedge fund performance was negative
in every month except October," Sol Waksman, founder and
president of BarclayHedge said.
