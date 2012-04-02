April 2 Hedge funds made money in the first quarter, but not nearly as much as many of their less expensive investment cousins, according to data released on Monday.

Through Wednesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's investable hedge fund composite index rose 2.30 percent in the quarter. That is far lower than the Standard & Poor's 500 index's 12 percent gain and the average stock mutual fund's 12 percent rise.

A string on better economic data helped the S&P 500 rally in the last weeks, but Merrill Lynch analysts suggest that many hedge funds were slow in jumping into the market again.

The analysts found that most hedge funds that pick stocks were only 35 percent net long, below the historical average of 35 percent to 40 percent.

Hedge funds, unlike mutual funds, are not required to make their returns public so any data on who gained and who lost is closely monitored in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry. Hedge Fund Research and other firms that track performance and industry flows are expected to report their numbers in the coming days.

Some hedge fund managers have begun telling their wealthy investors how they fared this year. David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, for example, is up 6.9 percent for the year after inching up 0.6 percent in March, an investor said. A Greenlight spokesman declined to comment on the numbers.

Whitney Tilson, who nursed heavy losses in 2011, said he had rebounded with a 23.6 percent gain in the quarter and a 10.6 percent jump in March because of bets on fashion company dELiA*s Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and real estate company Howard Hughes Corp.

Hedge funds that bet on events such as takeovers and bankruptcies produced the quarter's strongest gains, rising 5.76 percent, Merrill analysts reported. So-called global macro funds that bet on currencies, interest rates and stocks lost 1.05 percent.

