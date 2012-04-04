* Third Point, Greenlight Capital, T2 show strong gains
* Paulson & Co fund performance mixed
* Hedge funds lagged S&P 500 in first quarter
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel
BOSTON/NEW YORK, April 4 A handful of prominent
hedge fund managers reported strong first quarter results after
the industry recorded dismal returns in 2011, but only a few
managed to top the performance of the rallying U.S. stock
markets.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point Partners fund gained 7.1 percent
during the first three months of the year while his Third Point
Ultra fund jumped 10 percent, a person familiar with the numbers
said.
Loeb's New York-based hedge fund saw positive returns across
its portfolios in March, with the Third Point Ultra fund the
best performer for the month, gaining 2.3 percent.
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital clocked in with a 6.9
percent gain through the first quarter, another person familiar
with the numbers said.
On average, hedge funds rose about 2.3 percent in the first
three months of this year, according to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch research analysts.
While those returns may put a smile on the faces of
investors still bruised from industry-wide losses in 2011, the
Standard & Poor's 500 stock index easily beat hedge funds in
the first quarter, gaining 12 percent.
Still, for some people who lost a lot of money last year,
the quarter was particularly satisfying. Whitney Tilson's T2
Partners surged 23.6 percent, the manager said.
And John Paulson, whose performance has been closely watched
on Wall Street and beyond, reported to his investors that his
Paulson Enhanced fund climbed 13.3 percent.
But the news was not universally good at Paulson's $24
billion shop, with gold stocks weighing on a number of
portfolios.
The Advantage fund slipped 1.05 percent in the first quarter
while its levered cousin, the Advantage Plus fund, dipped 2.23
percent. Paulson's Gold fund, in which he is the largest
investor, fell 13.41 percent in March as gold stocks fell to
their lowest in recent history. For the year, the Gold fund is
off 6.37 percent.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)