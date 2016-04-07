BOSTON, April 7 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund
Management rebounded sharply in March, helping the activist
investor start the year's second quarter nearly flat, an
investor in the fund said.
Trian, whose substantial investment in General Electric Co
last year made the company its biggest holding, gained
7.24 percent last month, ending the first quarter with a tiny
dip of 0.04 percent.
JP Morgan data show event-driven funds, which sometimes
include activists, are down an average 1.23 percent this year.
Hedge Fund Research's Activist Index is down 4.3 percent.
Many hedge funds made money in March as the market
rebounded. Hedge Fund Research's HFRI Fund Weighted Composite
Index shows a gain of 1.77 percent for the month, leaving the
average hedge fund off 0.83 percent for quarter.
Trian, like many activist investors, concentrates its
holdings in just a small number of companies, including
snack-food maker Mondelez, Bank of New York Mellon
and asset manager Legg Mason. Another Trian
holding, fast-food restaurant chain Wendy's Co, climbed
16 percent in March after having fallen in February.
A spokeswoman for Trian did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Also in March, global macro funds that make big bets on
interest rates and currencies fell 1.12 percent, JP Morgan data
show, leaving them with a 0.08 percent gain for the year. Brevan
Howard, a big global macro fund in which many pension funds have
invested, lost 2 percent in March and is off 0.96 percent for
the quarter, a person familiar with the numbers said.
Bridgewater's Pure Alpha Trading Company lost 1.2 percent in
March, leaving it off 4.6 percent for the quarter.
The Pine River Fixed Income fund also had small losses, down
an estimated 0.67 percent last month, for an estimated decline
for the quarter of 5 percent. The departure this week of Steve
Kuhn from Pine River was a notable exit. Kuhn, who had
co-managed the fund for eight years, and said he is leaving
investment management to focus on philanthropy.
The firms did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
