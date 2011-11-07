* October market rally helped managers
* Losses incurred during Q3 still weigh down portfolios
* Simons, Ackman and Einhorn big winners last month
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, Nov 7 October's robust market rally
threw some hedge fund managers' a lifeline after months of
losses, but not everyone was saved.
For some of the industry's most watched titans, including
David Einhorn and William Ackman, recent gains went a long way
toward putting the funds back in the black, according to people
familiar with the numbers for several hedge funds.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital raced ahead 8.5 percent last
month and is now up 1.87 percent for the year. Ackman's
Pershing Square surged 14.4 percent to nearly erase losses for
the year.
For others, October's gains helped extend an already strong
record. James Simons' Renaissance Institutional Equities Fund
(RIEF) fund, for example, rose 5 percent and is now up 33
percent for the year. Autonomy Capital's Robert Gibbins' Global
Macro fund rose 2.7 percent in October, pushing yearly returns
to 13.9 percent.
Last month, the Standard and Poor's 500 stock index rose 11
percent on optimism Europe was closer to containing the debt
crisis there, a boon to managers nursing wounds after August
and September's violent market swings.
STILL LOSING
October's rally even brought reprieve to this year's
biggest losers, but for many, it was not enough to salvage a
terrible year.
For the first time in months, John Paulson, one of the
year's biggest losers, said his hedge funds recorded gains in
every portfolio. Paulson & Co's Advantage Fund rose 4.7 percent
last month, bringing total losses to 29 percent for the year.
The Advantage Plus Fund, a levered version of the main
portfolio, gained 2.4 percent. Still, that fund is down 44
percent for the year.
Paulson's Credit Opportunities Fund and the Paulson
Partners Enhanced Fund also remain down, despite gains in
October.
Double-digit losses were not rare in a third quarter that
Fortress Investment Group Chief Executive Daniel Mudd described
as "hellish" on a recent analyst call.
As investors reacted, they redeemed $5 billion in September
alone, according to data compiled by BarclayHedge and Trimtabs
Investment Research. It was the second industry outflow in
three months and sent total industry assets down to $1.72
trillion, the lowest level in a year.
PLAYING IT SAFE
Not everyone scored big last month. Caution earlier in the
year saved Daniel Loeb's hedge fund from the same plight as
Paulson's, but it also led his firm to miss out on October's
bounty.
Loeb, who oversees $7.7 billion Third Point LLC, told
investors he had been too cautious last month, in a quarterly
investor letter.
"We only gradually increased our exposures near the market
bottom and thus underperformed during the dramatic rise in
October," Loeb said the letter to investors.
Still, Third Point's $4.3 billion Offshore Fund rose 0.8
percent in October and is up 0.9 percent for the year, faring
far better than the average global hedge fund, which has lost
roughly 8 percent.
Loeb's leveraged $1.1 billion Third Point Ultra fund is
down 1.3 percent through Oct. 31 after gaining only 0.8 percent
last month.
Loeb was not the only hedge fund manager who missed out
last month's rally.
The effect of whipsaw markets in the third quarter on how
managers then invested their money in October was illustrated
by minor gains in the Global Diversified Hedge Fund composite
index, which returned 1.29 percent last month, according to a
report compiled by Bank of America analysts. Meanwhile, the S&P
500 gained 11 percent last month.
"The performance dispersion indicates that hedged funds
have been underexposed to the equity market during the rally,"
Mary Ann Bartels, head of U.S. technical analysis at Bank of
America, wrote in a research note on Monday.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel; editing by Svea Herbst-Bayliss
and Andre Grenon)