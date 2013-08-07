By Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 7 Hedge funds on average gained
1.2 percent in July, in a turnaround after a brutal June market
sell-off sent returns tumbling, according to data published
Wednesday.
The gains, reported by hedge fund tracker eVestment, paled
next to the rise of the S&P 500 stock index, which rose more
than 5 percent in July.
So far this year hedge funds are up 4.5 percent on average,
according to eVestment. The broader stock market is up 19.6
percent year to date through July 31.
Stock-focused hedge funds performed best last month, gaining
about 2.4 percent. Credit funds inched up 0.2 percent. Some
more narrowly focused credit funds, such as those that invest in
mortgage-backed securities, performed a little better.
Macro and managed futures hedge funds produced negative
returns in July, falling 0.83 percent and 0.87 percent,
respectively.
"The last three months have marked the worst stretch for
macro strategies since October 2008 and for managed futures one
must go back to June 2004," eVestment said in its monthly
performance report.
Commodity-focused hedge funds also struggled in July,
recording a sixth consecutive month of losses, for a
year-to-date decline of 4.3 percent, according to eVestment.
Emerging market hedge funds, whose returns plunged in June,
recorded gains of 1.34 percent in July, but managers
specializing in Brazil lost 1.74 percent. Brazil-focused hedge
funds and India-focused hedge funds are deep in the red this
year, with losses of 7.56 percent and 12.65 percent,
respectively, through July 31.
Meanwhile Japan-focused hedge funds have gained 21.67
percent this year, after inching up 0.03 percent last month.