BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics CEO comments did not imply that co is in M&A discussions
* During course of an interview, CEO Jonas acknowledged "industry's interest in MDD data"
BOSTON, June 6 William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management lost 7 percent last month but is still up for the year, one person familiar with the firm's numbers said on Wednesday.
Ackman and other managers are currently telling investors how they fared in May, when the broader stock market tumbled 6 percent. A spokeswoman for the New York-based Pershing Square declined to comment on the numbers.
Through April, Pershing Square had been one of the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's best performers with a 10.2 percent gain.
But in May the fund fell on tougher times, when retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc, one of Pershing's biggest holdings, tumbled 27.3 percent. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.