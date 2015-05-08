LAS VEGAS May 7 Billionaire investor T. Boone
Pickens, who cemented his fortune with bets on oil companies,
said the price of oil would likely hit $75 dollars a barrel by
yearend as demand revives.
The octogenarian corporate-raider-turned-hedge-fund-investor
also mused about politics, saying he has put his money on former
Florida Governor Jeb Bush. He complained about gridlock in
Washington and called Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary
Clinton a "loser."
At age 86, Pickens packed a ballroom at the annual SkyBridge
Alternatives Conference, or SALT, where hedge fund managers and
investors are meeting to talk markets and politics and later
held court for a group of journalists.
Talking about what he knows best, Pickens said the price of
oil would climb because demand has picked up anew, with
worldwide demand hovering around 1.5 million barrels a day, up
from 660,000 barrels a day in 2014.
At the same time, oil inventories have peaked as fewer rigs
are pumping oil now in the United States.
Last year's unexpected decline in oil prices hurt many hedge
fund managers.
As Pickens was speaking, oil prices tumbled 3 percent on
Thursday as a resurgent dollar erased gains from the past two
sessions, setting the market up for its first weekly loss in
five. U.S. crude settled down $1.99, at $58.94 a barrel.
Turning to politics, Pickens clearly had a favorite
candidate in mind even as most hedge fund managers are still
evaluating an ever-growing field on the Republican side and
Hillary Clinton, who leads in the quest to capture the
Democratic nomination.
"I'm backing Bush," Pickens said about former President
George W. Bush's younger brother Jeb. Pickens said he had
donated $100,000 to the campaign effort, although Bush has not
yet formally entered the race.
Asked what Bush's first priority should be if he should win
the White House, Pickens said "get that mess in the Middle East
straightened out."
Other prominent conference guests also weighed in on the
2016 race. David McCormick, President of hedge fund Bridgewater
Associates and a former Treasury Department official, said he
expects Bush to beat Clinton while Randal Quarles, managing
partner at Cynosure Group said Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker would
beat Clinton.
A few guests, however, said Clinton could become the
country's first female president. William Daley, who had been
chief of staff to President Obama, predicted Clinton would beat
Bush.
(Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing
by Ken Wills)