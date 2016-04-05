By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, April 5
BOSTON, April 5 Steve Kuhn, one of the hedge
fund industry's most widely known fixed income traders, is
leaving Pine River Capital Management only months after the fund
he co-managed for eight years posted its first-ever loss.
Pine River Capital Management wrote to clients on Tuesday
that Kuhn would soon be "completing his exit from the firm."
Kuhn told Bloomberg Television's Stephanie Ruhle that he is
leaving to focus more on philanthropy.
"I am searching for the narrow gate, trying to take a new
path in life," Kuhn told Ruhle, crediting two pastors plus
friends and family for helping him reach this decision.
Kuhn was one of four managers who helped the Pine River
Fixed Income Fund score some of the industry's biggest gains.
They included a 93 percent return in 2009, fueled largely by
bets on the housing market.
Jiayi Chen, Colin Teichholtz, and Brendan McAllister, the
other managers, are staying at the fund, Pine River's investor
relations team wrote to clients in a letter seen by Reuters.
The fund was established in 2008 with a 21 percent gain and
quickly helped bolster the now $14 billion firm's reputation and
assets only a few years after Brian Taylor founded it with $5
million in startup capital at his lakeside cabin in the town of
Pine River, Minnesota.
A 31 percent gain in 2010 followed by strong numbers every
year until 2015, turned Kuhn, a Minnesota native with a degree
from Harvard, into a popular speaker on the hedge fund industry
conference circuit, often explaining complex trading strategies
in simple language.
Last year was a rare misstep for the fund when investments
in corporate junk bonds left it with a loss of 2.7 percent.
Losses continued in early 2016 when it was off 4.6 percent
through February. Assets have dwindled to roughly $2 billion
from their peak of $4 billion.
The Pine River Ultra Master Fund, which Kuhn managed alone,
was closed this year after having lost money every year since it
was launched in 2014. It never gained much traction, overseeing
only $185 million in assets and losing 11 percent in the first
two months of 2016.
Kuhn said he plans to transfer his economic interest in the
fixed income fund to the Pine River Foundation and that every
dollar he makes will go to charity. Kuhn will help "shape the
firm's policy on philanthropy for the years to come," the letter
said.
(with additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by
Alan Crosby)