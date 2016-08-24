NEW YORK Aug 24 A Cayman Islands court ordered
that an outside expert help unwind a hedge fund managed by
Platinum Partners, a New York-based firm facing dual
investigations by U.S. regulators.
A local judge on Tuesday appointed insolvency specialist
RHSW Caribbean as "joint official liquidators" of the
Cayman-based Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage Fund
(International) Limited, the so-called offshore version of
Platinum's flagship hedge fund offering, RHSW said in an email
to Reuters.
RHSW will work with Bart Schwartz of Guidepost Solutions,
who Platinum hired in July to assist with liquidating their main
hedge funds and reporting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which is investigating the firm along with the
Department of Justice.
A spokesman for Platinum, which managed about $1.35 billion
as of April, declined to comment.
The news underscores the mounting pressure on Platinum,
which produced stellar returns since launching in 2003 but has
been under significant scrutiny this year following criminal
charges against longtime associate Murray Huberfeld that he
bribed a union official in exchange for an investment in
Platinum. Huberfeld recently pleaded not guilty.
Matthew Wright of RHSW told Reuters in an email that the
firm was working with Guidepost to "manage the process of
identifying, securing and protecting the assets of the Fund for
the benefit of its stakeholders."
RHSW, which did not provide a timeline, added that it will
attempt to keep "all stakeholders informed of the progress of
the liquidation" and that "any concerned stakeholders should
feel free to contact us."
The Cayman order came after a Platinum client, New Zealand's
Parris Investments, filed a complaint saying that the hedge fund
manager had not returned their money as promised. The news was
first reported by the New York Post.
Separately, at least four law firms have been attempting to
gather Platinum clients for potential litigation, according to
public announcements.
Landlord Boston Properties has quietly starting shopping
Platinum's more than 23,000 square feet of midtown Manhattan
office space in anticipation that the firm will soon leave the
space and break its lease, according to a person familiar with
the situation who requested anonymity because the information is
private.
