NEW YORK Oct 26 Troubled hedge fund manager
Platinum Partners was ordered by a U.S. bankruptcy judge to
temporarily freeze approximately $118 million after a lawsuit
Wednesday accused it of illegally stripping key assets from a
now-collapsed energy company.
The complaint, filed on behalf of a trustee representing
creditors of Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations, LLC, alleges
that Platinum is liable for more than $200 million in assets it
improperly transferred into its various funds from Black Elk,
effectively killing the company.
Platinum was able to unfairly profit from Black Elk,
according to the suit in Federal bankruptcy court, through a
coordinated scheme with Beechwood, a reinsurance business with
close ties to Platinum. The two parties allegedly rigged a Black
Elk bond vote in 2014 that allowed Platinum to pocket proceeds
from a major asset sale, instead of creditors and secured note
holders that included AQR Capital Management.
That apparent coordination by Beechwood and Platinum was
featured in a Reuters' investigation published in April.
U.S. bankruptcy judge Marvin Isgur wrote in his order
Wednesday that "the allegations ... reflect a pattern of fraud
and abuse by Platinum" and there is a "reasonable probability
that fraud has occurred."
A spokesman for Platinum, led by Mark Nordlicht, declined to
comment. A spokesman for Beechwood, led by Mark Feuer, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Houston-based Black Elk entered into bankruptcy in 2015 and
is now being dissolved. A litigation trust remains in an effort
to repay creditors following what attorney Craig Smyser called
an "outrageous plundering" of the company.
Platinum, once a high-performing, $1.35 billion hedge fund
manager based in New York, has been in crisis for months.
A longtime associate of the firm was arrested in June,
federal regulators are investigating the firm, and its main
funds are being liquidated under the supervision of a pair of
monitors. Most recently, its flagship hedge fund filed for
bankruptcy protection on October 18.
Beechwood also faces pressure from the investments it made
in Platinum funds and related companies - including Black Elk -
on behalf of insurance companies such as CNO Financial Group Inc
and Senior Health Insurance Company of Pennsylvania.
In September, two CNO subsidiaries sued current and former
Beechwood executives, accusing them of breach of fiduciary duty
and fraud, among other things related to the reinsurer's ties to
Platinum. A spokesman for Beechwood said at the time that his
client had "acted properly at all times."
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne, editing by Carmel Crimmins
and Simon Cameron-Moore)