LONDON, June 3 The world's largest investors in
hedge funds added to their holdings over the last year, in spite
of the sector's weak average performance, a study by Preqin
showed.
Fifty one investors raised their hedge fund allocations to
$1 billion or more over the last year, while only 27 cut their
allocation, boosting the total number of such investors to 227,
Preqin said on Wednesday.
Collectively, such investors had $735 billion in hedge funds
or roughly a quarter of all the assets allocated to the
industry, an increase of 13 percent over the previous year.
"The rise in the number of $1bn Club members over the past
few years shows that the appetite for major investment in hedge
funds remains strong, and appetite shows no signs of abating,"
said Amy Bensted, head of hedge fund products at Preqin.
The rise in demand comes even after several high-profile
investors, such as California Public Employees Retirement System
(Calpers), ditched hedge funds over their performance and high
costs.
The Preqin study showed three out of every 10 new investors
with $1 billion or more in hedge funds were private sector
pension funds.
The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index rose 4.4 percent last year,
lagging the Standard & Poor's 11.4 percent climb.
Full report: www.preqin.com/docs/press/$1bn-HF-Investors-15.pdf
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)