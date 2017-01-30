BOSTON Jan 30 Raveneur Investment Group, the
two-year old hedge fund originally backed by Blackstone Group
, is shutting down, according to two people familiar with
the situation.
New York-based Raveneur was launched in September 2014 by
Mark Black with startup capital from Blackstone and PAAMCO, both
large hedge fund investors known for spotting rising stars.
In the industry, Black was known as a talented distressed
investor and he quickly raised $350 million from the two
blue-chip investors. He kept a low profile and tried to
distinguish himself by seeking longer investment horizons,
people familiar with his portfolio said at the time.
By late 2016 the fund was reporting losses and both PAAMCO
and Blackstone decided to pull their money out, one source said.
Calls to Raveneur were not returned.
Representatives for Blackstone and PAAMCO declined to
comment.
Raveneur began trading in 2014 and ended the year with a
small loss. Its returns improved in 2015 when the fund ended the
year with a 1.6 percent gain even as most hedge funds lost
money.
At the end of 2015, the firm was managing $491.3 million in
regulatory assets as measured by the Securities and Exchange
Commission, according to a filing Raveneur made in early 2016.
But returns stumbled in early 2016 and again in June 2016,
taking a bite out of assets. By the end of September, Raveneur
told clients that returns were off by roughly 10 percent for the
year and that the firm was managing about $284.9 million.
At that time some of Raveneur's bigger investments included
Boston Scientific, Callon Petroleum,
Constellation Brands Inc and Charter Communications
, the firm told investors. Bets on Lowe's Cos
and SunEdison hurt the firm.
Black previously worked at Tricadia Capital Management and
Eton Park Capital Management and had generated buzz when he was
setting up in 2014. His track record of making money had been
strong and he was able to recruit industry veterans, including
former Fortress Group chief financial officer Adam Rockfeld, to
the startup.
But setting up a hedge fund has become increasingly
difficult as investors show little patience for poor returns.
Industry data suggest hundreds of hedge funds shut down last
year, marking the biggest rate of closures since the financial
crisis.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)