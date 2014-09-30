Sept 30 New York-based hedge fund startup
Raveneur Investment Group has signed up investment giants
Blackstone Group LP and Pacific Alternative Asset Management
(PAAMCO) as clients, according to sources familiar with the
fund.
The fund has received $150 million from PAAMCO and is slated
to receive $200 million from Blackstone according to the
sources. Both Blackstone, which has seeded Marcato Capital
Management and Senator Investment Group, and PAAMCO have a track
record of spotting rising stars.
The cash infusion will be a boost to Raveneur founder and
hedge fund veteran Mark S. Black, who is focusing his portfolio
on Europe's sputtering recovery as well as event-driven
opportunities in the United States, according to investors.
He particularly likes the financial and automotive
industries in Europe, including Italy and Spain, according to
the sources who asked not to be named.
"Throughout his career, Mark Black has made a lot of money
for clients," said one investor who has known the 46-year-old
founder for years. "He is just building the firm, but it could
be compared to a firm like Baupost in its thought process and
investing style," the person said, referring to Seth Klarman's
hyper-successful hedge fund Baupost Group.
Despite the buzz, Raveneur is keeping a low profile, with
Black rarely speaking in public and declining interviews. He did
not respond to requests for comment.
LONG VIEW
Investors in the fund said that Raveneur is seeking to
differentiate itself within the $3 trillion hedge fund industry
by seeking longer investment horizons.
The firm plans to have between 20 and 35 names in its
portfolio at a time and hold its investments between one and
three years. It will invest across the capital structure and
switch between owning both short- and long-term debt as well as
common equity, the investors said.
So far neither Raveneur nor its investors have said what the
firm holds. But because clients have committed roughly $400
million in assets, the firm will have to begin filing holdings
data with U.S. regulators.
Black, who has an MBA from Stanford and previously worked at
Tricadia Capital Management and Eton Park Capital Management,
wooed industry veterans, including former Fortress Group chief
financial officer Adam Rockfeld, to join the startup. Credit
Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are its prime brokers.
Raveneur has signaled to investors that it plans to soft
close before the fund hits $1 billion in assets, which would
make it a small player compared industry titans like Baupost,
which manages more than $20 billion.
But that may be a boon to its investors. Academic research
has shown that newer and smaller firms tend to deliver better
returns than the bigger established players.
Nonetheless, launching a hedge fund is a risky proposition.
Last year 1,060 new funds opened and 904 closed down, Hedge Fund
Research data show.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Valdmanis
and G Crosse)