LONDON Jan 22 Investor demand to take money out
of hedge funds more than halved in January compared with the
previous month, data on Friday showed, suggesting that market
volatility has made the asset class more attractive.
SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a measure of
withdrawal requests as a percentage of assets under
administration, fell to 2.31 percent from December's 4.98
percent, according to data from leading administrator SS&C
Technologies.
The fall in redemption requests in January comes as stock
markets around the world have fallen sharply since the start of
the year.
The index is based on data provided by its clients and
represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund
sector globally.
Year on year the gauge has fallen in seven of the past eight
months, said Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive officer,
SS&C Technologies.
"This continuing pattern is consistent with other data we
track, indicating investors are confident that hedge funds can
deliver attractive returns, particularly in highly volatile
markets," he said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sarah Young)