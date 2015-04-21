By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, April 21 The California State Teachers'
Retirement System (CalSTRS), the second-largest U.S. public
pension fund, made a $100 million investment with hedge fund Red
Mountain Capital Partners earlier this year, three sources
familiar with the matter said.
The investment raises the Los Angeles-based activist hedge
fund's total assets to $500 million, and gives it a credibility
boost at a time activism is attracting both fresh capital and
new players, industry analysts said.
Red Mountain was founded by former Goldman Sachs partner
Willem Mesdag in 2005. The fund makes bets on small U.S.-based
companies and works generally quietly with management to boost
returns.
The $191 billion CalSTRS has less than one percent of its
investments in alternatives like hedge funds, typically favoring
activist investors that stay out of the headlines. It has
signaled it will continue to place money with hedge funds after
its larger neighboring pension fund, the California Public
Employees' Retirement System, ditched hedge funds last year.
A Red Mountain spokesman declined to comment.
A CalSTRS official did not immediately comment.
CalSTRS has previously invested with Nelson Peltz' $11
billion Trian Fund Management and Clifton Robbins' $3.7 billion
Blue Harbour Group, and both firms say they prefer to work
collaboratively with target companies.
One of Red Mountain's recent investments was a bet on fried
chicken fast food restaurant Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen,
where it owned 1.2 million shares and ranked as the company's
second-largest investor after Vanguard Group at the end of 2014.
While Red Mountain tends to hold investments for a
substantial period of time, it made a roughly 50 percent gain on
Popeyes, prompting it to exit the stock recently, one person
familiar with the move said. The firm has returned an average
12.6 percent per year over the last five years.
As its assets have grown, the firm expanded in size, adding
Matt Hepler as a partner in the first quarter. Hepler spent the
last seven years working at famed activist investor Ralph
Whitworth's Relational Investors, where CalSTRS has been a
longtime investor.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Nick Zieminski)