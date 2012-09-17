* Firms seek to refinance loans with debt in high-yield mkt
* Credit hedge funds among best performing in 2012
* Hedge funds profit as companies shift to bonds
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Sept 17 Hedge funds that bought into
depressed corporate loans during the worst of the euro zone
crisis are now being rewarded for their faith in a recovery,
with returns of sometimes more than 30 percent.
Companies such as German forklift truck maker Kion and
privately-held U.S. firm ServiceMaster are taking advantage of a
booming high-yield bond market to refinance their loans and pay
out investors, including hedge funds.
Strong demand for high-yield bonds - debt rated below
investment grade but with bigger returns - has squeezed
borrowing costs for some to a record low and companies have
issued almost $250 billion of such bonds this year, with volumes
last week hitting an all-time weekly high of $20.84 billion
across 27 deals.
"In this environment of zero to low growth and low rates,
this is one of the few strategies where you can earn real
returns based on real underlying economics rather than just
taking a directional bet on say, the euro...," Robert Marquardt,
founder of hedge fund investor Signet Management, said.
The strategy, which continues to be attractive, highlights
how credit-focused funds - among the best performers in 2012 -
are finding ways to wring profits from companies re-ordering
their finances, especially as a bank pullback forces firms to
look for alternative funding sources.
Earlier this year many funds made big gains from
capital-starved banks buying back their own debt in so-called
liability management exercises.
Among firms to have attracted hedge fund attention are Swiss
chemical maker Ineos, German manufacturer Schaeffler, and Dako,
a Danish cancer diagnostics tool maker, which have all
refinanced this year, several managers active in the strategy
told Reuters.
One, asking not to be named, said he had picked up Dako's
loans at close to 89 cents at the start of the year, before the
debt was taken out at par just a few months later.
"We've done very well out of this ... We like the
volatility," he said.
Funds are also eyeing German forklift truck maker Kion. Its
loans traded below 70 cents last October, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data, before the private-equity owned company
refinanced some of its outstanding debts.
Hedge funds are hopeful that a recent stake sale to Shandong
Heavy Industry will allow the firm to further re-finance at par,
handing them more profits.
Elsewhere, funds have traded U.S. firms such as
ServiceMaster, a provider of services including pest control,
which issued a high-yield bond last month to repay a loan, as
well as housebuilder Beazer Homes and payment processor
First Data Corp.
The European high-yield market has seen a surge in supply in
September, while in the United States, a much bigger market,
demand has pushed the average yield-to-worst - the lowest
possible yield on a bond which the issuer can repurchase before
maturity - on the Barclays U.S. high-yield index to its lowest
ever level.
"We are seeing the emergence of a very strong high yield
bond market in Europe. It still has a way to go to get to the
breadth and depth of the U.S. high yield market, but it is
developing fast," Simon Davies, Head of Event Driven and High
Yield at hedge fund Cheyne Capital, said.
TOP PERFORMERS
Returns are not always huge, however, and many funds dived
into company loans hovering above 90 percent of par - limiting
gains to around 10 percent - but the strategy has still helped
credit-focused funds become the best performing category this
year.
The average fixed income corporate fund is up 6.9 percent,
Hedge Fund Research shows, versus the average fund's 3.5
percent.
Funds betting on company refinancings range from pure credit
funds happy to hold the loans until maturity, to so-called
'event-driven' funds, which look for credits that have upcoming
maturities and that they expect to pay back their loans early.
Many funds employ the tactic as part of a wider strategy
set, making it difficult to know exactly the size of profits,
but Marquardt at Signet estimates his event-driven managers have
returned between 5 and 12 percent per annum in recent years.
The strategy is not a one-way bet, though.
In order to get the best returns, funds look to buy into
loans that are years from maturity, leaving a longer time in
which a company could get into difficulty refinancing its debts.
With bond spreads for solid companies falling, there are
also fewer opportunities as prices get closer to par, leaving
the managers chasing the more stressed - and riskier - firms.
"It's not a free exercise for a company. Yields have come
down and a lot of companies are trading above par. It costs them
to refinance that debt," Geraud Charpin, a portfolio manager at
London-based BlueBay Asset Management, said.