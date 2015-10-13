Bolivia says March inflation nearly flat at 0.01 pct
LA PAZ, April 6 Bolivian inflation was 0.01 percent in March, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, citing a slight increase in food and education prices.
BOSTON Oct 13 Hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC, which manages roughly $27 billion in assets, told investors on Tuesday it is shuttering its $1 billion Renaissance Institutional Futures Fund at the end of the month, two sources said.
The firm is making the move after investors failed to show great interest in the eight-year old portfolio, it told investors in a letter which was read to Reuters. The fund is off 1.75 percent for the year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)
LA PAZ, April 6 Bolivian inflation was 0.01 percent in March, the government's National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, citing a slight increase in food and education prices.
* Held its final close for Cerberus Institutional Partners VI, L.P, raising $4 billion of commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management appointed financial adviser Aaron Dykas and senior registered client associate Lisa Schaffer to its Boise, Idaho office.