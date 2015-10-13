BOSTON Oct 13 Hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC, which manages roughly $27 billion in assets, told investors on Tuesday it is shuttering its $1 billion Renaissance Institutional Futures Fund at the end of the month, two sources said.

The firm is making the move after investors failed to show great interest in the eight-year old portfolio, it told investors in a letter which was read to Reuters. The fund is off 1.75 percent for the year. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)