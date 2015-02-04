LONDON Feb 4 Harness Macro Currency Strategy, a
hedge fund started by former Fortress Investment Group portfolio
manager Philippe Peress, lost 8.8 percent in January, according
to a letter from the fund to investors seen by Reuters.
The fund, which manages more than $750 million and in which
Brevan Howard Investment Holdings Ltd has a stake, did not
disclose the exact reason for the loss but the newsletter showed
investments in Europe contributed the most to the decline.
The second largest monthly loss for the hedge fund since its
launch in 2009 came in a month when several large macro hedge
fund managers were caught out by the Swiss National Bank's
surprise decision to removed a cap on the franc.
Harness did not provide immediate comment on the fund's
performance.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)