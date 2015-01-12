BOSTON, Jan 12 Several small U.S. hedge funds outperformed the pack in 2014 with double-digit returns, including some with quantitative and multi-strategy approaches. Data from Hedge Fund Research showed the average fund gaining only 3.6 percent last year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 13.7 percent. Below is a table showing some newly reported hedge fund returns for the year 2014, based on information from sources with knowledge of the funds' performances: FUND NAME SIZE OF FUND $BLN RETURN PCT Kepos Capital 2 22 Hutchin Hill 3.2 10 JHL Capital 2.3 11.6 Three Bays Capital 1.6 13 Kerrisdale Capital 0.3 15 (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Diane Craft)