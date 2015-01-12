BOSTON, Jan 12 Several small U.S. hedge funds
outperformed the pack in 2014 with double-digit returns,
including some with quantitative and multi-strategy approaches.
Data from Hedge Fund Research showed the average fund
gaining only 3.6 percent last year, while the Standard & Poor's
500 Index gained 13.7 percent.
Below is a table showing some newly reported hedge fund
returns for the year 2014, based on information from sources
with knowledge of the funds' performances:
FUND NAME SIZE OF FUND $BLN RETURN PCT
Kepos Capital 2 22
Hutchin Hill 3.2 10
JHL Capital 2.3 11.6
Three Bays Capital 1.6 13
Kerrisdale Capital 0.3 15
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Diane Craft)