Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
BOSTON, March 3 Hedge fund Jana Partners reported a 6.7 percent gain in its flagship fund last month after losing 4.6 percent in January, leaving it up 1.8 percent for the year to date, an investor in the fund said on Tuesday.
Several big hedge funds had a rebound last month thanks to a rising stock market which helped erase some losses sustained in January.
David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital rose 3.4 percent in February, leaving it up 0.8 percent for the year, an investor said. William Ackman whose Pershing Square Capital Management was up in January, gained 5.6 percent in the first three weeks of February.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
* Trump's healthcare setback weighs on Treasury yields * U.S. two-year note yields fall to one-month low as well * U.S. two-year note auction posts decent results (Adds comments, details of U.S. 2-year note auction, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields dropped to one-month lows on Monday, weighed down by growing doubts about the Trump administration's ability to deliver on its campaign promise to bolster