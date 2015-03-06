BOSTON, March 6 The average hedge fund returned
1.85 percent last month, fueled in part by strong gains at some
of the world's most prominent activist hedge funds, according to
data released by Hedge Fund Research on Friday.
Funds' returns largely rebounded in February after the stock
market moved higher, helping erase some of January's losses
which were sparked by unexpected currency moves, concerns over
global growth and sliding oil prices.
For the year, the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index is now
up 1.96 percent after inching up only 0.12 percent in January.
Some of February's strongest performers were the so-called
activist funds that push corporations to perform better by
making changes to leadership and balance sheets. These funds
climbed 4.4 percent, marking their strongest gain in two years.
They are now up 1.75 percent for the year to date.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which has recently waged
campaigns at Sotheby's and Dow Chemical Co,
gained 4.8 percent while William Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management gained 5.8 percent last month and Richard
McGuire's Marcato Capital Management, which recently stepped up
its pressure on Sotheby's and took a position in Bank of New
York Mellon Corp last year, climbed 8.8 percent in
February.
With the stock market recovering, so-called short sellers,
who bet securities will fall, lost 1.62 percent last month.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)