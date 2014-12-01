BOSTON Dec 1 William Ackman, David Einhorn and
Barry Rosenstein, three of the hedge fund industry's
most-prominent stock pickers, posted strong returns in November
as equity markets rebounded after a volatile period in late
September and early October, their investors said on Monday.
Ackman's $18 billion Pershing Square Capital Management
extended gains when its publicly traded fund rose 5.5 percent
through Nov. 25, leaving it up 42 percent for the year since
January, a person familiar with the fund said. Final numbers are
still being calculated.
A big bet on Allergan helped boost returns at
Pershing Square when the Botox-maker's stock gained after the
company agreed to be sold to rival pharmaceutical company
Actavis.
Einhorn's roughly $10 billion Greenlight Capital surged 5.8
percent last month and is now up 11 percent for the year as big
holdings like Apple and Marvell Technology Group
rose, according to an investor who was not permitted to
speak on the record about the fund because it is private.
Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners Fund gained 3.1 percent in
November and is up 3.4 percent for the year, an investor said.
All beat the November increase in the Standard & Poor's 500
index.
Most hedge funds do not disclose their returns publicly
since the funds are private. Because of this, returns from some
big-name investors are closely watched for clues about the
industry's performance.
