BOSTON Dec 5 Fueled by a rising dollar and
falling oil prices, the average hedge fund gained 1.23 percent
last month, according to data from research firm Hedge Fund
Research (HFR), but returns still trailed the broader stock
market.
November's gains marked the first positive returns for hedge
funds since August, but they fell short of the S&P 500's
2.5 percent increase. Hedge funds on average returned 3.73
percent through November, sharply lagging the S&P 500's roughly
12 percent gain.
The best performing funds were so-called global macro funds,
which make big currency and interest rates bets and gained 2.6
percent when many had correctly bet that the Japanese yen would
fall and the U.S. dollar would rise. So-called trend following
funds rose 4.6 percent.
Despite the gains in November, hedge fund returns have
largely been lackluster this year, adding pressure on managers
to cut their hefty fees and prompting some investors to say they
plan to pull money out of underperforming funds. Hedge funds,
unlike mutual funds, are not required to release their
performance numbers publicly and only report them to industry
trackers such as HFR selectively.
Prominent hedge fund Elliott Associates recently told
investors that its fund inched up 0.9 percent last month,
leaving it up 8.1 percent for the year, an investor who saw the
numbers said. Viking Global, another big name, returned 0.8
percent in November and is up 13.3 percent for the year, a
second investor said.
Ada Investment Management's Ada Alternatives fund climbed
3.59 percent last month and is up 8.7 percent for the year.
Meanwhile Ray Iwanowski, who had co-managed Goldman Sachs'
flagship Global Alpha fund, posted a 6.5 percent gain last month
at the small hedge fund he runs at Secor Asset Management. The
fund, which has bet against the energy sector just as oil prices
were falling and bet on single name equities, is up 22 percent
for the year, a person familiar with the fund said
