BOSTON, March 23 Rhode Island's state pension fund was urged to pull millions of dollars out of Luxor Capital Partners after the hedge fund posted heavy losses for months, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Influential industry consultant Cliffwater, which advises on roughly $55 billion in alternative assets invested in hedge funds, recommended that the state pension fund ask to pull its $35 million out of Luxor.

"Cliffwater recommends that ERSRI redeem from Luxor Capital Partners, L.P," Cliffwater senior managing director Thomas Lynch wrote in the memo dated March 16.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alden Bentley)