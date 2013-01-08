BOSTON Jan 8 Hedge fund manager GRT Capital
Partners said it has hired former BlackRock fund manager
Daniel Rice to lead its energy investment strategy.
At GRT, Rice will oversee about $400 million for
institutional investors, the Boston-based firm said in a
statement on Tuesday. Rice will manage both long-only and
long/short accounts, GRT said.
Rice stepped down as co-manager of the BlackRock Energy &
Resources Fund in June after the disclosure of a
potential conflict of interest that involved his family business
and holdings in the fund.
Energy stocks have lagged almost every other sector over the
past year as weaker-than-expected demand and slackening global
growth hurt prices.
Rice, however, sounded upbeat on the sector on Tuesday.
"The industry has weathered last year's 'Black Swan' winter,
and energy stocks are poised to begin reflecting improved
fundamentals," Rice said in a statement.
At BlackRock, Rice's fund posted middling performance over
his last three years, according to data from Lipper, a unit of
Thomson Reuters. The fund gained an average of 6.88 percent a
year for the three years ended June 30, 2012, placing 16th out
of 31 energy funds, Lipper said.
But the fund did post an outstanding year in 2009, gaining
76 percent on successful bets that coal and natural resource
stocks would recover strongly from the financial crisis of 2008.
GRT was founded in 2001 by two managers who left Fidelity
Investments, Greg Fraser and Tim Krochuk, along with Rudy
Kluiber of State Street Management and Research.
Rice managed energy funds at State Street Management before
it was acquired by BlackRock in 2005. At State Street, Rice had
worked with Kluiber, who ran the well-known Aurora Small Cap
Value fund before leaving to start GRT, a spokeswoman for GRT
said. ž