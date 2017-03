NEW YORK Feb 15 SAC Capital Advisors will see $1.68 billion in outside money leave the firm at the end of the first quarter, a person familiar with the firm said on Friday.

SAC had previously said it expected roughly $1 billion to leave the $14 billion firm.

The deadline for outside investors to put in notices was Thursday. SAC's biggest outside investor, Blackstone Group , is largely keeping its money with the firm.