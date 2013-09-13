BOSTON, Sept 13 Three investment professionals have quit Steve Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors, currently fighting criminal insider trading charges, to join a rival hedge fund, two people familiar with the moves said on Friday.

Andres Anker, Alexey Chentsov and Santiago Falconi left Cohen's $14 billion firm in the last months to join Israel Englander's $18 billion Millennium Management. Like SAC, Millennium employs dozens of smaller portfolio teams to buy and sell thousands of securities quickly.

News of the departures was first reported by CNBC.com.

With roughly 900 employees, SAC is one of world's biggest hedge fund industry employers and has long been known for periodic turnover as analysts and managers leave the high-pressured firm after a few years.

The firm's long-running legal woes intensified this year when the U.S. government charged the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm with securities and wire fraud, prompting outside investors to pull out virtually all of their capital. Some of that money might move to Millennium, former SAC investors have said.

Because $9 billion of SAC's assets belong to Cohen and his top executives staff, the fund will remain very large by industry standards. Still, speculation has mounted that staff, including investment professionals, would leave SAC.

A few weeks ago the firm let about a dozen marketing and sales people go as it became clear that the fund will not be attracting outside capital while it defends itself against the government's charges.

So far there has been no mass exodus on the investment side, people familiar with the firm said. Investment staff may want to stick around now because bonus season is in sight, these people said.

Customarily, Cohen has paid bonuses to employees based on performance through the end of November and holds back a portion into the new year. He also announced a second round of retention bonuses earlier this month, boosting pay that is already considered very generous by industry standards.

To prevent throngs of investment staff from walking out the door, SAC will pay portfolio managers working on long/short equity, macro and quantitative strategies an automatic 3.5 percent bonus next year if they commit to staying. Analysts working on long/short equity funds would receive a guaranteed minimum pay of $300,000 for the year, a source familiar with the retention bonuses said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Andrew Hay)