By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, Sept 13
BOSTON, Sept 13 Three investment professionals
have quit Steve Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors, currently fighting
criminal insider trading charges, to join a rival hedge fund,
two people familiar with the moves said on Friday.
Andres Anker, Alexey Chentsov and Santiago Falconi left
Cohen's $14 billion firm in the last months to join Israel
Englander's $18 billion Millennium Management. Like SAC,
Millennium employs dozens of smaller portfolio teams to buy and
sell thousands of securities quickly.
News of the departures was first reported by CNBC.com.
With roughly 900 employees, SAC is one of world's biggest
hedge fund industry employers and has long been known for
periodic turnover as analysts and managers leave the
high-pressured firm after a few years.
The firm's long-running legal woes intensified this year
when the U.S. government charged the Stamford, Connecticut-based
firm with securities and wire fraud, prompting outside investors
to pull out virtually all of their capital. Some of that money
might move to Millennium, former SAC investors have said.
Because $9 billion of SAC's assets belong to Cohen and his
top executives staff, the fund will remain very large by
industry standards. Still, speculation has mounted that staff,
including investment professionals, would leave SAC.
A few weeks ago the firm let about a dozen marketing and
sales people go as it became clear that the fund will not be
attracting outside capital while it defends itself against the
government's charges.
So far there has been no mass exodus on the investment side,
people familiar with the firm said. Investment staff may want to
stick around now because bonus season is in sight, these people
said.
Customarily, Cohen has paid bonuses to employees based on
performance through the end of November and holds back a portion
into the new year. He also announced a second round of retention
bonuses earlier this month, boosting pay that is already
considered very generous by industry standards.
To prevent throngs of investment staff from walking out the
door, SAC will pay portfolio managers working on long/short
equity, macro and quantitative strategies an automatic 3.5
percent bonus next year if they commit to staying. Analysts
working on long/short equity funds would receive a guaranteed
minimum pay of $300,000 for the year, a source familiar with the
retention bonuses said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Andrew Hay)