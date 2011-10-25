* Trading at SAC part of Finra referrals to SEC
* SAC says not contacted about these trades
* U.S. has been looking into trading at SAC for years
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Oct 25 A laundry list of referrals
about trading at SAC Capital have shed new light on the firm's
opportunistic bets but also illustrate why regulators are
having a tough time making allegations of insider trading stick
against one of the world's biggest hedge funds.
In the last three years, Finra, Wall Street's
self-regulatory body, has sent 903 referrals of possible
insider trading to the Securities and Exchange Commission, a
spokeswoman said.
Among them were dozens of cases of suspicious trading at
SAC Capital Advisors, said people familiar with the matter who
are not allowed to discuss it publicly. One of the referrals
centers on trading in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB.O).
Over the last months, Sen. Charles Grassley, the top
ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has
complained that the SEC has not said what it has done about
some 65 referrals of potential problems at SAC.
"Sometimes referrals about an individual or entity will
increase because we ask SROs to refer all suspicious activity
by traders already under SEC investigation," SEC spokesman John
Nester said, declining to comment specifically about SAC.
Since SAC trades in thousands of securities every day and
once made up as much as 4 percent of the daily volume on the
New York Stock Exchange, it is not surprising that its name
comes up in the Finra referrals, industry experts noted.
COOPERATED FULLY
"These referrals, however, are based on limited information
as no one at Finra has ever contacted the firm, spoken with our
investment professionals, or reviewed our research in
connection with these matters," a SAC spokesman said.
SAC said that it has always cooperated fully with any
government inquiries and noted that Finra's referrals to the
SEC are neither allegations nor findings of improper activity.
To date, neither the $14 billion fund nor its founder,
Steven A. Cohen, one of the hedge fund industry's most closely
watched traders, has been accused of any wrongdoing.
Considering the number of bets SAC makes every year, it may
be especially tough to charge that the firm used improper
information to trade, people familiar with the matter said.
A Finra spokeswoman declined to comment on this matter and
the SEC spokesman declined to comment on specific referrals.
Reuters reported earlier this year that there has been a
growing consensus among prosecutors and regulators that it
might be extremely difficult to make a case against Cohen
himself or his firm. [ID:nN23301892]
BILLIONS OF TRADES REVIEWED
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority reviews
billions of trades a day and routinely alerts the Securities
and Exchange Commission to what may be suspicious trading
activities at hedge funds and other companies.
Trades can attract regulators' attention particularly if
they are made shortly before a takeover, critical announcement
about a drug or a patent or some other market moving event.
The U.S. government has spent years looking at how hedge
funds may be relying on inside information to make these
lucrative bets, and in the last months the U.S. government has
secured dozens of guilty pleas and convictions.
As part of the probe, federal investigators have been
looking into allegations of wrongful trading at SAC for about
four years, Reuters previously has reported. Several former SAC
employees have been netted in the probe.
Donald Longueuil, a one-time SAC portfolio manager, was
sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison for insider trading and his
former colleague Noah Freeman pleaded guilty to using inside
information to make trades.
(Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing
by Matthew Goldstein and Steve Orlofsky)