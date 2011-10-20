* Schapiro says unlikely SEC will join EU in crackdown

* SEC will vote next week on systemic risk rule

NEW YORK Oct 20 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is unlikely to join the European Union in imposing another ban on short-selling, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said on Thursday.

"Never say never, but it is hard for me to imagine the SEC ever doing a ban on short-selling again," Schapiro said at a hedge fund industry conference. During the financial crisis in 2008, the SEC limited traders' abilities to bet that certain stocks would fall.

Earlier this week, the European Union said it would regulate short-selling of stocks and bonds more strictly and ban "naked" credit default swaps on government bonds to help ensure more stability in financial markets. In a naked swap, the holder has no risk of financial loss if the underlying security falls.

Schapiro was the keynote speaker at a conference sponsored by the Managed Fund Association, one of the most prominent lobbying groups in the nearly $2 trillion hedge fund industry.

The SEC chief also discussed insider trading in the hedge fund industry, and the controversial use of so-called expert networks by traders and portfolio managers. Expert networks match industry experts with fund managers to help them understand companies better.

The SEC and other government agencies have investigated abuses in the use of expert networks -- including the sharing of non-public information -- and several arrests and convictions have resulted in the past year.

"There is nothing wrong with doing tremendous due diligence and research to understand a stock," Schapiro said. "But there is a line, and I think it is a pretty bright line."

She said the SEC is currently involved in several cases.

"Insider trading is absolutely not a victimless crime," she said.

Schapiro said the SEC would vote next week on a proposal for SEC-registered investment advisers to work with funds and report information -- including assets under management, use of leverage and trading positions -- to the commission periodically.

While the data would be kept confidential, hedge fund managers are nervous that the information would reveal their highly classified and often profitable trading strategies.

In February. the Managed Fund Association sent a letter to regulators saying that "it is highly unlikely that any hedge fund is systemically significant at this time." Therefore, the industry should not be the target of increased scrutiny and reporting obligations, it said. (Reporting by Katya Wachtel, editing by John Wallace)