* Schapiro says unlikely SEC will join EU in crackdown
* SEC will vote next week on systemic risk rule
NEW YORK Oct 20 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is unlikely to join the European Union in
imposing another ban on short-selling, SEC Chairman Mary
Schapiro said on Thursday.
"Never say never, but it is hard for me to imagine the SEC
ever doing a ban on short-selling again," Schapiro said at a
hedge fund industry conference. During the financial crisis in
2008, the SEC limited traders' abilities to bet that certain
stocks would fall.
Earlier this week, the European Union said it would
regulate short-selling of stocks and bonds more strictly and
ban "naked" credit default swaps on government bonds to help
ensure more stability in financial markets. In a naked swap,
the holder has no risk of financial loss if the underlying
security falls.
Schapiro was the keynote speaker at a conference sponsored
by the Managed Fund Association, one of the most prominent
lobbying groups in the nearly $2 trillion hedge fund industry.
The SEC chief also discussed insider trading in the hedge
fund industry, and the controversial use of so-called expert
networks by traders and portfolio managers. Expert networks
match industry experts with fund managers to help them
understand companies better.
The SEC and other government agencies have investigated
abuses in the use of expert networks -- including the sharing
of non-public information -- and several arrests and
convictions have resulted in the past year.
"There is nothing wrong with doing tremendous due diligence
and research to understand a stock," Schapiro said. "But there
is a line, and I think it is a pretty bright line."
She said the SEC is currently involved in several cases.
"Insider trading is absolutely not a victimless crime," she
said.
Schapiro said the SEC would vote next week on a proposal
for SEC-registered investment advisers to work with funds and
report information -- including assets under management, use of
leverage and trading positions -- to the commission
periodically.
While the data would be kept confidential, hedge fund
managers are nervous that the information would reveal their
highly classified and often profitable trading strategies.
In February. the Managed Fund Association sent a letter to
regulators saying that "it is highly unlikely that any hedge
fund is systemically significant at this time." Therefore, the
industry should not be the target of increased scrutiny and
reporting obligations, it said.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel, editing by John Wallace)