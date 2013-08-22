LONDON Aug 22 Less than 5 percent of hedge
funds betting on share prices have outperformed the S&P 500 this
year after rallying stock markets hit managers holding short
positions, a report by Goldman Sachs shows.
Hedge funds generated an average return of 4 per cent from
the start of the year to Aug. 9, against a 20 percent rise in
the U.S. benchmark index, with one in four having lost money
over the period.
The Goldman Sachs report, which analysed the positions of
708 hedge funds with $1.5 trillion of gross assets, said that
short positions - a bet on the price of shares falling - had
weighed on managers.
The 50 stocks that attracted the highest amount of
short-selling have risen by an average of 30 percent this year,
leaving managers with losses, the report found.
A rebound in developed market economies and the more stable
macroeconomic environment have encouraged investors to buy
equities this year. The S&P 500 has hit record highs several
times in recent months, aided by strong company earnings.
Hedge funds have fared better on the long side. Stocks among
hedge funds' top 10 holdings - in the expectation of rising
share prices - outperformed the S&P by nearly 12 percent this
year.
Shares that most frequently appear among the largest hedge
fund holdings include AIG, Google, Apple
, General Motors and Citigroup.