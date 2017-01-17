BOSTON Jan 17 Anthony Scaramucci's hedge fund
investment firm SkyBridge Capital said on Tuesday that it will
sell a majority of itself to RON Transatlantic EG and HNA
Capital, allowing its founder to take a position in the Trump
administration.
The firm's investment management team, lead by Ray Nolte,
will stay intact and the firm's well-known annual hedge fund
conference, SALT, will be spun out as a standalone entity, the
company said.
