LONDON, Sept 11 Hedge fund investors added more
cash than they redeemed from the asset class in September,
following performance gains during August, new data showed on
Thursday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions,
rose 0.6 percent in September to 149.62 points.
"Subscriptions were nearly double that of redemptions for
September, although capital activity was generally lower
overall," said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C
Technologies.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
Hedge funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge
Fund Performance Index, rose 1.1 percent in August, the data
showed.
