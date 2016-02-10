WASHINGTON Feb 10 Dozens of large U.S. hedge
funds are more highly leveraged than the Third Avenue junk-bond
mutual fund that collapsed last year, the federal office
monitoring the financial system said on Wednesday.
The Office of Financial Research analyzed quarterly reports
that advisers for hedge funds with at least $500 million in
assets under management must file detailing their portfolio
exposures, in light of December's surge of investor redemptions
from funds with high-yield credit portfolios.
Along with Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund, hedge funds
such as Stone Lion Capital Partners experienced waves of
withdrawals in December, highlighting the risks that arise when
"funds promise prompt, including daily, liquidity to investors
while investing in relatively illiquid assets, such as certain
high yield bonds and leveraged loans," the office said.
Public information on hedge funds can be scant, as managers
prefer to keep secret their strategies and plans for investing
hundreds of millions of dollars.
The analysis showed several individual hedge funds have
material net long positions in credit markets and that they are
bigger and more leveraged than the funds "that recently had
redemptions."
"These credit-focused hedge funds are much larger and much
more leveraged than comparable mutual funds that face regulatory
restrictions on traditional balance sheet leverage and on the
amount of illiquid assets held," the office wrote. "The
combination of leverage and less liquid asset holdings may
create vulnerabilities that can threaten financial stability."
Looking at more than 1,600 hedge funds, the office found
that their net exposure - aggregate long exposure minus
aggregate short exposure - was $271 billion, a relatively
small amount compared to the $5 trillion total gross assets of
the funds.
But it found that slightly more than 100 funds have net long
exposures that approximate 50 percent or more than their net
assets. Their net long exposure to corporate bonds and loans was
$188 billion, and their net short exposure to credit derivatives
was $17 billion.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)