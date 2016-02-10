WASHINGTON Feb 10 Dozens of large U.S. hedge funds are more highly leveraged than the Third Avenue junk-bond mutual fund that collapsed last year, the federal office monitoring the financial system said on Wednesday.

The Office of Financial Research analyzed quarterly reports that advisers for hedge funds with at least $500 million in assets under management must file detailing their portfolio exposures, in light of December's surge of investor redemptions from funds with high-yield credit portfolios.

Along with Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund, hedge funds such as Stone Lion Capital Partners experienced waves of withdrawals in December, highlighting the risks that arise when "funds promise prompt, including daily, liquidity to investors while investing in relatively illiquid assets, such as certain high yield bonds and leveraged loans," the office said.

Public information on hedge funds can be scant, as managers prefer to keep secret their strategies and plans for investing hundreds of millions of dollars.

The analysis showed several individual hedge funds have material net long positions in credit markets and that they are bigger and more leveraged than the funds "that recently had redemptions."

"These credit-focused hedge funds are much larger and much more leveraged than comparable mutual funds that face regulatory restrictions on traditional balance sheet leverage and on the amount of illiquid assets held," the office wrote. "The combination of leverage and less liquid asset holdings may create vulnerabilities that can threaten financial stability."

Looking at more than 1,600 hedge funds, the office found that their net exposure - aggregate long exposure minus aggregate short exposure - was $271 billion, a relatively small amount compared to the $5 trillion total gross assets of the funds.

But it found that slightly more than 100 funds have net long exposures that approximate 50 percent or more than their net assets. Their net long exposure to corporate bonds and loans was $188 billion, and their net short exposure to credit derivatives was $17 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)