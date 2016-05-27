May 27 Hedge fund firm Tourbillon Capital
Partners LP has sent a letter to SunOpta Inc, urging
that the Canadian food company be sold to increase shareholder
value, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
The $4 billion hedge fund has a 9.9 percent stake in
SunOpta. Its shares have fallen 44 percent this year as of
Thursday's close.
"Simply put, we believe SunOpta can become a more valuable
business as a part of a larger enterprise," Jason Karp, who runs
Tourbillion, wrote in the letter, according to a 13-D filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
