LONDON Oct 10 Hedge fund investors pulled out
more cash than they invested in October, part of their
quarter-end portfolio adjustments, data showed on Friday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions,
fell 1 percent in October to 148.58 points. That compares with a
rise of 0.6 percent in September.
"Net flows were negative for the month, representing typical
quarter-end rebalancing," said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of
SS&C Technologies.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
Hedge funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge
Fund Performance Index, stood at 0.24 percent in September, the
data showed.
