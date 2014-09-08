(Corrects second paragraph to show survey was of nearly 300 investors and hedge fund managers, not 86)

LONDON, Sept 8 Investors are expected to pump $49 billion into funds that mimic hedge fund tactics over the next year, to make so called "liquid alternatives" the fastest growing part of the asset management industry, a survey said.

That would mark a 44 percent jump in the amount of money brought in by these funds in the last year, according to a new survey released on Monday by Deutsche Bank of nearly 300 hedge fund managers and investors overseeing $6.8 trillion in assets.

Liquid alternatives replicate certain hedge fund strategies, such as the ability to make negative bets on stocks and borrowing money to increase their position size, but unlike traditional hedge funds, they offer a daily or weekly option to cash out in a similar manner to mutual funds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Simon Jessop)