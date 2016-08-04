NEW YORK Aug 4 Hedge fund veteran Kenneth Brody
has come out of retirement to launch a new money management
firm, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Thursday.
Brody, who co-founded Taconic Capital Advisors and retired
in 2013, has reemerged as chief executive of Sutton Square
Partners, a New York-based hedge fund manager.
Sutton Square will start investing on Sept. 1 with more than
$100 million, including $50 million from Brody, according to the
person. The fund will focus on stock picking, betting for and
against stocks across sectors.
Investments will be led by portfolio manager Victor Ho,
previously an executive at hedge fund firm Conatus Capital
Management. A team of four analysts will work with Ho, including
Brody's son Charlie Brody.
Brody, 73, will manage business operations and investment
risk. He will also assist Melissa Whitney, the director of
marketing, with fundraising.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
will serve as the firm's prime brokers, according to the person.
Spokesmen for the banks did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Taconic, now led by co-founder Frank Brosens and chief
investment officer Christopher DeLong, manages $6.1 billion. It
uses a so-called event driven strategy, one that bets on
corporate shake-ups. Brody and Brosens were partners at Goldman
Sachs before launching Taconic together.
