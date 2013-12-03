BOSTON Dec 3 Kenneth Brody, who co-founded
Taconic Capital Advisors LP 15 years ago, told clients on
Tuesday that he plans to retire from day-to-day management at
the $8 billion hedge fund.
Brody said his business partner, Frank Brosens, will
continue to work with chief investment officer Chris DeLong to
lead the investment team, according to a letter sent to clients
and seen by Reuters. He said he will remain a principal,
investor and an advisor to the firm.
"Taconic is well positioned with respect to both our
investment team and our business function," Brody wrote in the
letter. "Our recent performance results have been strong and we
are confident about the investment opportunity set available to
us in the years to come."