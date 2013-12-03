BOSTON Dec 3 Kenneth Brody, who co-founded Taconic Capital Advisors LP 15 years ago, told clients on Tuesday that he plans to retire from day-to-day management at the $8 billion hedge fund.

Brody said his business partner, Frank Brosens, will continue to work with chief investment officer Chris DeLong to lead the investment team, according to a letter sent to clients and seen by Reuters. He said he will remain a principal, investor and an advisor to the firm.

"Taconic is well positioned with respect to both our investment team and our business function," Brody wrote in the letter. "Our recent performance results have been strong and we are confident about the investment opportunity set available to us in the years to come."